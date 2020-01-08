METS Driver Hit by Woman Who Really Wanted to go to Liquor Store

UPDATE:

On today’s date, 01/08/20, at around 8:30 A.M., the Vanderburgh County Sherriff’s Department located the suspect, Pamela Siddall. She was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.

PAMELA JEAN MARGARET SIDDALL Photo: Vanderburgh County Jail

Evansville Police are looking for the woman that assaulted a METS bus driver, while she was driving. The incident happened Monday, near Riverside and Fares. According to EPD:

The victim stated she picked up a METS bus patron at Riverside and Lodge. That patron wanted to be let off at the Liquor Locker at Riverside and US41. The victim stated she could not let her off there and she could only stop at her designated stops. The patron became upset and angry and slapped the victim in the right side of her face, knocking her glasses off. The victim stopped the bus at Riverside and Fares. The unknown patron left on foot North on Fares and then fled west from Fares when officers arrived in the area.

If you're watching with the sound on, be aware that there is some strong language that you might not want the kids to hear.