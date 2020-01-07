Club Tabby in Eastland Mall is Set to Close Unless it’s Sold

If you've ever dreamed of owning your own business, and you have an extra $30,000 + monthly rent, then this might be your dream come true.

Club Tabby is about all things glam & girly. From a lot of their Facebook reviews, it sounds like a lot of families have made lasting memories there with birthday parties and makeovers. They also have dance apparel, boutique clothing and a large selection of bows. Unfortunately, the owner must either sell the business or close the glittery doors forever. This is what the owner posted on December 27, 2019:

I am still trying to sell Club Tabby. I really hate to close this amazing store. But I am ready to spend time with my husband and family. I will be staying open until January 31st 2020. If anyone is interested in purchasing the store please respond to this post. I am selling for $30,000. Everything stays including the staff that is very good and devoted to the store. This is my bottom dollar.

In their latest post, it looks like there have been no offers to purchase Club Tabby. Maybe a potential new owner will see this, and be inspired to take over.

