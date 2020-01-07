ATHENA Non-Profit Professional Of The Year, Accepting Nominations

The Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce has the annual Athena Awards coming up in February and nominations are being accepted.

SWIN Chamber of Commerce is an integral part of our community. With several signature and other events throughout the year they are the heart of this community and making sure every business big or small thrives. Coming up on February 28th, the Athena Awards will be held from 11:30am-1:00pm at the Old National Events Plaza.

According to SWIN Chamber of Commerce, "This award recognizes a woman who has distinguished herself in her non-profit organization, profession and community. The recipient of this award will represent the essence by utilizing her abilities to develop or improve a service or program that impressively improves women in the non-profit workplace." If you know someone who meets this criteria, please nominate them using this form. Nominations will be accepted from January 6-30, 2020.

If you are interested in attending or reserving a table, contact SWIN Chamber of Commerce today.