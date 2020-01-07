Ski Soda Company Launches BREWSKI Beer

Cheers Beverages Inc., a subsidiary of The Double Cola Company and makers of SKI soda is celebrating their new line of craft beer “Brewski.”®

Introduced to Evansville yesterday (January 6th) at Doc’s Sports Bar, you can try a "Brewski" tomorrow (Jan. 8) at the University of Evansville men’s basketball game at the Ford Center on “West Side Night."

West-sider's, Evansville, and folks all over the Tri-State have been fans for many years of the ever popular Ski Soda made by The Double Cola Company. In fact, Brewski was inspired by SKI Citrus Soda and is now available in Gibson, Knox, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties. You can stock up on Brewksi at the Liquor Locker and Frontier Liquors as well as enjoying a glass or two at several bars and local restaurants. Customers can also find BREWSKI by using the brand's online product locator on BREWSKIbeers.com.

Three Brewski varieties are available:

Classic Pilsner - smooth-bodied and crisp consisting of Pilsner malt, Saaz hops, and a dash of Citra.

All American Pale Ale - a traditional, golden-bodied pale ale with a fruity aroma, citrus notes, and a slight bitter profile.

Ski Infused Ale - an American ale that blends the essence of natural SKI flavors of orange and lemon with a hint of lime.

Ski (in its soda version) has been around since 1956 and is produced by the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Double Cola Company. It contains 69 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce can, as compared to its rival Mountain Dew's 55 milligrams.

Will you try a "BREWSKI?" I know I want to!

Source: Brewski on Facebook and Cheers Beverages Inc.