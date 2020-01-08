McCutchanville Elementary Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Teachers

The long winter break came to an end for EVSC students Tuesday. But before that, some students and teachers were treated to a little red carpet treatment. Principal, Lisa Shanks and Erin Seibert organized the Teacher's training day in the theme of 'Golden Globes'. After the training, the teachers boarded a party bus, and visited students in the neighborhoods. They were greeted by students and their families with refreshments and signs of support. The goal was to create excitement for kids returning to school and showing appreciation to their teachers, and it looks like they succeeded!



McCutchanville Elementary Red Carpet

It's so cool to see kids excited to see their teachers and get back to school.