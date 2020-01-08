New Restaurant Similar To In-N-Out Burger Coming To Evansville’s East Side

A new, locally owned, restaurant is coming to Evansville's east side this spring.

According to Evansville 411, Hoosier Burger Co. will be taking over the former Ice Island Grille location at 325 S Green River Road. Hoosier Burger Co. will be a locally owned business with one location.

They say that the concept will be similar to an In-N-Out Burger. Hoosier Burger Co. will be a drive-thru and walk up only restaurant, however they will have some outdoor seating.

According to Hoosier Burger Co.'s Facebook, they will serve Burgers, Fries, Pigs in a Blanket, Milkshakes & Ice Cream. A full menu will be available soon. The restaurant plans on opening Spring 2020.