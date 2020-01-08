Evansville Film Festival Returns for 12th Year

Evansville's MayDay Film Festival is set to return for it's 12th year in a row!

Mark your calendars because May 15th & 16th 2020 MayDay Film Festival is back at Showplace Cinemas South location. The festival will feature local and regional filmmakers as well as international films. At the end of the festival, awards will be presented to filmmakers that win in their categories.

If you'd like to submit a film to be a part of the festival, Mayday Film Festival is taking submissions through March 2nd. You can click here to make a submission.