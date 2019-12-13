University of Evansville Honors The Lives Lost in 1977 Plane Crash
December 13th 2019 marks 42 years since the day Evansville "cried purple tears."
42 years ago today Air Indiana flight 216 crashed just after takeoff from the Evansville Regional Airport. On board was the 1977 University of Evansville men's basketball team. They were on their way to a game in Tennessee.
29 people lost their lives that day. Today, University of Evansville is hosting a special bell ringing to honor those lives lost. They posted the following to their Facebook:
“Out of the agony of this hour we will rise.”On the 42nd anniversary of the December 13,1977 plane crash, we remember those who passed away, including UE basketball team members, coaches, administrators, and fans.
Today at noon, the UE community is invited to honor those who perished. The UE Interfaith Peace Bell will be rung 29 times--once for each of those who perished--followed by a moment of silence and peace in remembrance.