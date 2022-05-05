Two Delicious Must-Visit Mom & Pop Restaurants In Panama City Beach Florida

One of the best parts of vacation is the food. We found two delicious must-visit mom-and-pop restaurants in Panama City Beach, Florida.

PCB RESTAURANTS

PCB has a ton of restaurants to choose from if you love chain restaurants. There are also tons of seafood joints that sit on the gulf where you can enjoy surf and turf.

THOMAS DONUT & SNACK SHOP

It never fails every single time we visit PCB we see someone from home. The last time we came to the Holiday Inn Resort PCB we were relaxing in the lazy river and we saw one of our mail carriers from back home. We started talking about tourist sites and restaurants and they asked us if we had visited Thomas Donuts. We said no and they were shocked. They told us we had to go it was a must.

Who were we to turn down donuts? We hoped in the car and drove down Front Beach Road to their shop. Be prepared when you go it is not a nice sit-down style restaurant. They have tables outside on the deck which looks out over the Gulf of Mexico.

Thomas Donuts has been locally owned and operated since 1971 this shop has all the classic recipes as well as some signature dishes that are sure to be just what you’re looking for. Whether you’re in town, or here on vacation, stop by Thomas Donut & Snack Shop.

They had a wide variety of donuts. The donuts are made fresh daily and they are some of the best we've ever had. Angel here and I am not really a donut person but these were amazing. My husband, Joe, got a beach bun which is a warm donut wrapped around a scoop of your favorite flavor of ice cream and sealed. I got a blueberry cake donut and donut holes and they were melt in your mouth good.

DEE'S HANGOUT

Dee's is one of our favorite places on the beach to eat. You know those places you stumble upon accidentally and realize it was fate. We started coming to Dee's about six years ago when we were walking the strip one night and got hungry but didn't want to get in the car. We walked inside and sat down to order and the food was incredible. The first time we visited it was a little hole-in-the-wall place with just a few booths and a front desk. Since then they have expanded to provide more room for all their customers coming in for the amazing food.

We had a chance to meet Dee, the owner, this past week and he was the nicest. He came out and sat down with us to talk and told us we could share his restaurant with you.

Here's what their website has to say about their dining experience;

Local cuisine, American, Bar, Seafood, Cajun & Creole, Vegetarian Friendly Serving a Southern Coastal Cajun menu that will keep you coming back on every vacation! Try one of our seafood platters, daily lunch specials, She-Crab Soup or PoBoys plus our famous Smoked Tuna Dip! (The Po-Boys are served on Liedenhimer Brother’s French bread, the inventors of the Po-Boy sandwich!)

Some of our favorites include the She-Crab soup.

The next comes as an appetizer but it could totally be a meal there are so many Hang Bang Shrimp and they are phenomenal.

Joe gets the fish tacos every time we go. Hold the slaw LOL!

Check out the rest of the menu before you go and make sure to tell Dee and his staff we said HI.

