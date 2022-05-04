The Ronald McDonald House (RMH) at the Ascension-St. Vincent campus on Washington Avenue in Evansville is asking for your help to build a new, safer, longer-lasting playground for the children and their families who call the facility home while undergoing a variety of medical treatments in the area.

According to a press release from the RMH, one of their residents' favorite things to do between appointments and on weekends is to spend time in the courtyard where, since they opened their doors, they could play on a playground that featured a slide, a climbing wall, monkey bars, and more. However, after 12 years, time, weather, and usage took their toll on the wood the equipment was built from and it became unsafe for the children to use, so the RMH had no choice but to remove it.

In its place, they'd like to build a brand-new playset that is made from a much more durable material designed to last longer, giving children the chance to take their minds off their situation and just simply be kids for years to come.

The facility has already selected the playground they'd like to purchase, now they just need to raise the funds to purchase it and have it installed. As you can see from the picture below, the new playset will feature many of the same amenities as the one it is designed to replace. There's a small slide, a rock-climbing wall, and a short bridge with a tunnel underneath to crawl through. Plus, a majority of it is made from recycled materials.

How You Can Donate to the Ronald McDonald House Playground Fund

Thanks to one generous donor, half of the $20,000 price tag has already been raised. If you would like to help contribute to the remaining $10,000 the House needs, donate online through the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley website. Check donations can also be made out to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley and mailed to the following address:

3540 Washington Ave.

Evansville, IN 47714

If you make a donation in honor of someone special to you, be sure to include their name and address so the RMH can let them know your gift was made in her honor.

[Source: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley]