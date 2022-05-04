I am still flying high after rappelling down the 9-story CenterPoint Energy building on Saturday. To date, we have raised $271,548 for Granted Wish Children. If the KISS Army has anything to say about it, that number is probably going to keep rising.

Jeff Purdue and around ten other local KISS fanatics dressed in full hair, makeup, and costumes to rappel. I have no idea how they did it in those boots. I barely made it down in my Dr. Martens!

As if raising nearly $33,000 as a team for Granted wasn't exciting enough, the 'Rock N Roll 4 Wishes' team has caught the attention of their favorite rock band ever - KISS!

All Photos Courtesy of Westly Coleman

'Rock N Roll 4 Wishes' Share Their WHY for Granted

Yes we love KISS but we love GRANTED Wish children even more so we will rappel the 9-story CenterPoint Energy building on Saturday, April 30th dressed as Gene, Paul, Tommy & Eric from KISS to raise money to fund Wishes and After The Wish services for area children fighting terminal and life-threatening conditions.

Why Donate To Granted?

My WHY was simple, his name is Braxton. He even showed up to cheer me on Saturday morning. Here's more about what Granted is about:

Every day, children with life-threatening conditions face difficult obstacles. The income raised from Over The Edge will go towards making magical Wishes come true, and will help us ensure no child ever sits on a waiting list. Funding will also allow GRANTED to maintain the highest level of child and family support through the Beyond The Wish programming.

