Granted Evansville Recruiting Rappellers ‘OVER THE EDGE’ CenterPoint Energy Building

If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 30, 2022. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event to the community.

#OTE4GRANTED

This event has been an idea for a few years. I remember talking to members of Granted about the possibility of a fundraiser like this at the Fall Festival. One nine-story obstacle has been to secure a building to host this fundraising adventure. CenterPoint Energy has stepped up to be the generous Building and Presenting Sponsor.

Granted board members are also looking for corporate sponsors that would like to fund wishes and get their name out in front of the hundreds, dare I say thousands of people that will watch the brave souls rappel down the side of the CenterPoint Energy building. Which one is that you ask?

RIVERSIDE DRIVE EVANSVILLE

PHOTO: LIBERTY

OTE SPONSORSHIPS

If you're interested in being a sponsor contact:

Jeff Purdue

Excited or Terrified

With an event like this, some of us (Yep, I'm going #OTE4Granted) will be raising money to do the rappelling. That means if you aren't comfortable living on the edge, we can use your donations to grant wishes! You could even help fund some of the Wish Kids that want to rappel.

Just so we are all on the same page here, BOBBY G. WILL NOT BE RAPPELLING! He asked me to yell that. Sweet & Sassy Ellie Jane DOES want to rapel!

PHOTO: LIBERTY

You can fundraise as an individual, start a team, or join a team. I know of a pretty cool one - CLICK HERE to join Evansville Police Department Special Projects Coordinator Taylor Merriss's team. She is on the recruitment board for 'Over The Edge' and has already started raising money.

Liberty

Granted’s service to our children and families extends far beyond their Wish through programming, events throughout the year, support groups, and resource referrals in the family’s times of crisis. Granted has been serving children of Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeast Illinois with terminal or life-threatening conditions, and fulfilling their greatest Wishes since 1985.

#ote4granted

