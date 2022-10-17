If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 39, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community. I made the decision to go OVER THE EDGE last year, so I thought I would share my personal story about why Granted is so important, and if I can do this, anyone can. Literally anyone. The Chick-fil-A cow rappelled for Pete's sake!

Why I Went OVER THE EDGE

First and foremost, I love the work that the Granted does for children and families here in the Tri-State. They are able to work with families that have sick kids. Kids who might not see their next birthday or go on a vacation. They work tirelessly so that no child has to sit on a waiting list just to have a little fun and a break from the doctors and shots. Every child has a different wish, and of course, they all take money. So, hosting extreme fundraisers like OVER THE EDGE takes a lot of the stress out of planning every child's wish.

Nobody Call Me 'Chicken'

Yes, it's true. You could dare me to do just about anything, and I'll do it. I didn't hesitate when Taylor Merriss asked me to rappel with her for Granted. My hesitation set in at the very last moment. I was all geared up, and I could not step backward. It was the weirdest thing. I'm not afraid of heights, but I must have some serious trust fall issues. Mr. Head Safety Chief was having none of that. I might've even tried to walk forward and give up...But I remembered the reason I was doing this in the first place.

What I Thought I Looked Like

What I Actually Looked Like...Stuck

I Even Had Phil Smith a Little Concerned

'You Can Do It Wiberty'

From the ground, I heard my buddy Braxton cheering me on. Then I felt so silly being too afraid to step backward, even with the safest gear possible. Braxton has had more surgeries, procedures, hospital stays, and MRIs (Another one of my greatest fears) than most of us will ever have to endure. And his mom and family are ALWAYS in the best mood. Like if you could bottle Dennise's positivity and sell it, I would buy it all. So, it was not the heroic superhero landing that I had envisioned, but Braxton was there to put the medal around my neck. I think he might've told me to stop being a baby...Braxton has no filter. Stay like that buddy.

Granted is All About Family

Braxton had his wish granted a long time ago, but Granted is still with him and his family on their journey. Dennise volunteers and is able to connect with other moms and talk about the challenges they face every day.

Coffee, Tea, and ME Time

Monthly meetings for parents or caregivers to bond and support each other.

Angel Keepers

Private Facebook group and monthly meeting for parents of children who have passed away.

Resources

Information on other local and regional nonprofits that may benefit families.

Assistance to families in their times of crisis.

Join or Start a Team Now For the 2nd Annual Over The Edge Event

MAKE A DONATION

Rappel Goals

Granted Over The Edge - Thank You Video from Journey Home Films on Vimeo.

Granted’s service to our children and families extends far beyond their Wish through programming, events throughout the year, support groups, and resource referrals in the family’s times of crisis. Granted has been serving children of Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeast Illinois with terminal or life-threatening conditions, and fulfilling their greatest Wishes since 1985.

