The idea of a fundraiser where people would raise money for the opportunity to rappel down a building in Downtown Evansville, IN has been in the works for several years. CenterPoint Energy agreed to let Granted use their building for this adventurous fundraiser.

Why Donate to Granted?

My 'Why' for supporting Granted is simple - The organization grants the wishes of children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses. Sometimes their wishes are as simple as the newest iPhone or a playset for their yard. Of course, one of the most popular wishes is a family vacation to Walt Disney World or Universal Studios.

Support After The Wish

Something that makes granted very unique is the support the family receives long after their wish is granted. The staff and volunteers at granted stay in contact with the family, and they hold special events and groups for the parents. The bond they build is real, but none of this is possible without donations and fundraising.

Meet Braxton

Braxton is one of the coolest dudes that I know. He actually joined me on the radio one morning when Bobby was out. We bonded over monster trucks and his love of hockey. My little friend is one of the Granted Wish Kids, and his family has had the support of Granted for years.

How Will Granted Use The Money?

Participants commit to donating a minimum of $1,000 to join us on this adventure. Invite your friends, family or co-workers to help you raise the funds to go Over the Edge! Income raised will go towards making magical Wishes come true, and will help us ensure no child ever sits on a waiting list. Funding will also allow GRANTED to maintain the high level of child and family support through the Beyond The Wish programming.

Excited or Terrified

With an event like this, some of us (Yep, I'm going #OTE4Granted) will be raising money to do the rappelling. That means if you aren't comfortable living on the edge, we can use your donations to grant wishes! You could even help fund some of the Wish Kids that want to rappel.

Read More: Granted Evansville Over The Edge Rappelling Fundraiser April 2022

