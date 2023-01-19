Cerebral Palsy Won’t Stop Evansville’s Mr. Memorial from Rappelling Down 9 Stories

Reitz Memorial Graduate Aaron Coomer Accepts Challenge to Rappel Down 9 Stories

Jeff Perdue is spreading the word about the Granted and the second annual Over the Edge Rappelling fundraiser. If you have never met Jeff, let me tell you, he is persuasive. He is not the type to just ask once and be done. When it comes to Granted, he really won't stop until you say yes.

Mr. Persuasive Meets Mr. Memorial

Aaron Coomer and Jeff Perdue have actually known each other for years, and Aaron will be facing a pretty tall fear thanks to Jeff telling him all about Granted. Well, not just telling him about Granted, but encouraging Aaron to start a team and rappel down the 9-story CenterPoint Energy building. So, Aaron got to work and his fundraising efforts are on fire.

J. Perdue GRANTED J. Perdue GRANTED loading...

Aaron is known around Evansville as Mr. Memorial. He graduated in 2011 but he is still active in the football program. Aaron is loved by Memorial students, faculty, and alumni. He enjoys fundraising and getting to meet new people. He set a goal to raise $5,000 with his Over the Edge team, and as I write this he only has around $900 left to raise. That is a lot of money to raise in just about a week.

Here's Aaron's WHY:

I was born with cerebral palsy and I love Granted. I am rappelling in honor of my nephew Peyton who passed away from a brain tumor in 2011. I have accepted the challenge to face my fears and anxieties to go OVER THE EDGE for GRANTED Wish children and families who are fighting their toughest battle. I have set a goal to raise $5,000 to fund (1) Wish. . If we are family or friends, I would greatly appreciate a donation to my campaign - even a $5 or $10 donation is greatly appreciated!

AARON COOMER AARON COOMER loading...

Day of Family Fun

We are preparing more fun activities for spectators this year. There will be food trucks, yard games like cornhole, and a dunk tank. I wonder who will be tricked into getting dunked LOL! If you want to watch Aaron rappel, we would love to have you in the spectator section cheering him on. His rappel is planned for 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

See the Video Below to Prove that I Cannot Throw

CenterPoint Energy is Proud to Be The Building Sponsor

"Last year was amazing. It was such an incredible event. We had 30 to 40 employees that volunteered during the day. The best part was immediately after, everybody was like - We have to do this again. The employees loved it, the community loved it, and it was absolutely amazing. It's our time to stand up and stand beside the kids and the families in our community that are touched. And showing that we are standing by them." - Richard Leger of CenterPoint Energy

Read More: Granted Evansville Recruiting Rappelers to Go 'OVER THE EDGE' 23

Why I Went OVER THE EDGE

First and foremost, I love the work that the Granted does for children and families here in the Tri-State. They are able to work with families that have sick kids. Kids who might not see their next birthday or go on a vacation. They work tirelessly so that no child has to sit on a waiting list just to have a little fun and a break from the doctors and shots. Every child has a different wish, and of course, they all take money. So, hosting extreme fundraisers like OVER THE EDGE takes a lot of the stress out of planning every child's wish.

jp jp loading...

Nobody Call Me 'Chicken'

Yes, it's true. You could dare me to do just about anything, and I'll do it. I didn't hesitate when Taylor Merriss asked me to rappel with her for Granted. My hesitation set in at the very last moment. I was all geared up, and I could not step backward. It was the weirdest thing. I'm not afraid of heights, but I must have some serious trust fall issues. Mr. Head Safety Chief was having none of that. I might've even tried to walk forward and give up...But I remembered the reason I was doing this in the first place.

What I Thought I Looked Like

jp jp loading...

What I Actually Looked Like...Stuck

ld ld loading...

I Even Had Phil Smith a Little Concerned

lib lib loading...

'You Can Do It Wiberty'

From the ground, I heard my buddy Braxton cheering me on. Then I felt so silly being too afraid to step backward, even with the safest gear possible. Braxton has had more surgeries, procedures, hospital stays, and MRIs (Another one of my greatest fears) than most of us will ever have to endure. And his mom and family are ALWAYS in the best mood. Like if you could bottle Dennise's positivity and sell it, I would buy it all. So, it was not the heroic superhero landing that I had envisioned, but Braxton was there to put the medal around my neck. I think he might've told me to stop being a baby...Braxton has no filter. Stay like that buddy.

lib lib loading...

Granted is All About Family

Braxton had his wish granted a long time ago, but Granted is still with him and his family on their journey. Dennise volunteers and is able to connect with other moms and talk about the challenges they face every day.

Vintage Disney: Step Back in Time Inside Retro Disney Store Most of the retail Disney stores have closed. Luckily we have these photos from the Louisville, KY store that was in Oxmor Mall.