Following the success of their first-ever "Over the Edge" event, Evansville's Granted organization is offering a much more down-to-Earth fundraising opportunity. With Over the Edge, participants were given a chance to repel nine stories down the side of the Centerpointe Energy building in downtown Evansville. Next up for Granted, you can keep your feet on the ground when you hit the links at their annual charity golf outing.

Bringing Wishes to Life

The mission of Granted is right there in the name, to "grant once in a lifetime Wishes for local children aged 3 to 18 who have been diagnosed with life-threatening or terminal conditions." But Granted doesn't stop once the wish has been granted, and that's what separates them from other organizations. Granted goes "Beyond the Wish" with these kiddos and their families, offering a number of services and programs after the wish has been completed.

Swing Into Wishes

The 4th annual Swing Into Wishes golf outing is the next big event on Granted's calendar. If you've played golf before then you know it may not be as scary or risky as repelling down the side of the building but is definitely more difficult and more frustrating. It's certainly worth it, though, when you're playing for such a worthy cause, and it doesn't hurt that you're playing on such a beautiful course too.

Golf Outing Details

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Where: Cambridge Golf Course (1034 Beacon Hill, Evansville)

Time: 7am registration and an 8am shotgun start. Lunch is served at 1pm followed by awards at 1:30pm

Cost: $500 per foursome

What If I Don't Play Golf?

Want to help out Granted but you have no desire to play golf? No problem. Granted is still looking for sponsors at several different donation levels, starting with a hold sponsorship for just $250. Sign up to play or become a sponsor HERE.