You are probably wondering why Goofy is pictured with the Wand that can be found at Hogwarts inside Universal Studios Orlando. Well, Colin (Pictured next to Goofy) is a huge fan of both Walt Disney World and Harry Potter.

Let me tell you about 17-year-old Colin. He is a very passionate, vocal, medically complex, handicapped, special needs teenager. Colin hasn't let his medical condition stop him from doing the things he loves, like playing baseball, bowling, and watching his favorite team, the Indianapolis Colts. Colin LOVES cooking bacon and going camping with his two dogs. Colin also loves his country and he volunteers his time to help veterans.

Granted has worked with Colin's family to fulfill his wish to go to Florida. Any guesses where he wanted to go specifically?

Colin chose to go to Give Kids The World, Disney World, Universal Studios, and Sea World for his Wish. Colin's favorite part was getting "tucked in" by Mayor Clayton at GKTW and also being chosen for the Wand Ceremony at Hogwarts.

One of the things that I love about Granted is that they don't just hand out big wishes. The staff and volunteers continue to work with the family. Their programs include celebrating holidays, monthly parent meetings, and Granted provides support and encouragement for the entire family.

Colin wants to rappel down the side of the CenterPoint building in Downtown Evansville, and he wants YOU to go OVER THE EDGE too! OVER THE EDGE is going to be an exciting event to raise money for Granted.

Every participant is required to raise a certain amount of donations, and then they will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feel like a superhero rappeling from the 9th story of the CenterPoint building.

Colin is admittedly nervous to go OVER THE EDGE but says he wants to overcome his fear and help GRANTED because they helped him. Maybe you have no desire to rappel from anything. That's ok, Colin will tough part, he just needs your donation to get to his goal.

Saturday, April 30, 2022 - ALL DAY

CenterPoint Energy

211 NW Riverside Drive

Evansville, IN 47708

Photos and Videos from Recent Kentucky Event

You can fundraise as an individual, start a team, or join a team. I know of a pretty cool one - CLICK HERE to join Evansville Police Department Special Projects Coordinator Taylor Merriss's team. She is on the recruitment board for 'Over The Edge' and has already started raising money.

Granted’s service to our children and families extends far beyond their Wish through programming, events throughout the year, support groups, and resource referrals in the family’s times of crisis. Granted has been serving children of Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeast Illinois with terminal or life-threatening conditions, and fulfilling their greatest Wishes since 1985.

4445 Commerce Street, Suite 108 | Evansville, Indiana 47710

812-425-9474 | Fax: 812-200-5640

