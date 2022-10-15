Granted Evansville Recruiting Adventure Seekers In Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois to go ‘OVER THE EDGE’

If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 29, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community.

jeff purdue jeff purdue loading...

The first-ever OVER THE EDGE urban rappelling was a huge success. 125 brave people not only rappelled down the 9-story CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville, Indiana, but they also raised a minimum of $1,000 each to fund programs for Granted. For the 2023 event we want to have 145 rappelers, so Granted can help even more local families.

lib lib loading...

CenterPoint Energy is Proud to Be The Building Sponsor

"Last year was amazing. It was such in incredible event. We had 30 to 40 employees that volunteered during the day. The best part was immediately after, everybody was like - We have to do this again. The employees loved it, the community loved it, and it was absolutely amazing. It's our time to stand up and stand beside the kids and the families in our community that are touched. And showing that we are standing by them." - Richard Leger of CenterPoint Energy

jeff purdue canva jeff purdue canva loading...

Meet 2023's Ambassador for the 2nd Annual Over The Edge Event

"Cecilia's bravery goes beyond her fight for her life. She was one of the first of our Wish Children to sign up to rappel down the CenterPoint Energy building. She did not hesitate when it was time to go OVER THE EDGE for Granted." - Susan Washburn

Executive Director Granted

jeff purdue jeff purdue loading...

Get Involved

You can search out a team name to join one that has already registered. If you want to just sign up for yourself you can do that, or start your own team. I know a lot of you would prefer to stay on the ground, no shame in that game. You can make a general donation, or volunteer.

jeff purdue jeff purdue loading...

MAKE A DONATION

MAKE A DONATION

Here's a Little More About Granted

Granted services families of children in the tri-state who have life threatening conditions by granting WISHES and providing BEYOND THE WISH programming.

Get our free mobile app

hb hb loading...

OVER THE EDGE Granted Rappelling Fundraising Event

Saturday, April 29, 2023

CenterPoint Energy

211 NW Riverside Drive

Evansville, IN 47708 USA

LIB LIB loading...

Corporate Event Sponsorships Available

Granted board members are also looking for corporate sponsors that would like to fund wishes and get their name out in front of the hundreds, dare I say thousands of people that will watch the brave souls rappel down the side of the CenterPoint Energy building.

Jeff Purdue

If just knowing what Granted does for local families dealing with the worst possible situations with their children, take a look at some of the testimonials from last year's monumental event.

All photos courtesy of Jeff Purdue Photography

​2022 OTE4Granted Testimonials

jeff purdue granted jeff purdue granted loading...

“Over The Edge was a fantastic event! What a fun way to raise money and make dreams come true for sick kiddos. When I first heard of this event it was a no brainer for me. Being a first responder you are always an adrenaline junkie and add in helping others! Win-Win!" – Crystal Elliott

jeff purdue granted jeff purdue granted loading...

"I love working with Granted. It is a great feeling knowing you participated in making a child happy by helping grant their Wish. I love the things Granted does to also help the rest of the family. Over the Edge was a thrill seeking fun adventure that was awesome to participate in. My experience was made even more special because I went Over The Edge with one of our Wish children. Alissa was brave and I helped talk her through some of her fears. It helped slow me down to enjoy the overall experience. It was really a memorable experience. I also was proud watching my wife face her fears as we were the only husband wife duo to go over the edge!" - Shane Barnes

jeff purdue granted jeff purdue granted loading...

"I went over the edge to show my diseases don't define me I took power not only did I conquer my fear of heights but I saw an amazing view while doing it the adrenaline rush was amazing! I would do it again in a blink of an eye" - Alissa Brodeur (Wish Child)

Read More: Evansville, Indiana Over The Edge Rappel Fundraiser Granted

Read More: Granted Evansville Over The Edge Rappelling Fundraiser April 2022