Cleaning Cars for a Cause This Saturday with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana

On just about any given Saturday afternoon throughout the spring and summer, you are likely to find some group - cheerleaders, marching bands, church youth groups, etc - putting on a carwash to raise money for their cause. It is a tried and true fundraiser that has been around for as long as we can remember, and that's because they work. People like to have a clear car without doing the work, and they like to help raise money for folks that need it. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana knows this, and it figures, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Get a Wash, Give a Future

For the 13th year in a row, now, Big Brothers Big Sisters is teaming up with Mike's Carwash for the annual Get a Wash, Give a Future fundraiser. For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been providing young people with caring mentors - empowering them and giving them the opportunity to grow. If you know someone who has been a 'Big" then you know that the experience is every bit as rewarding for the adults as it is for the kids.

The fundraiser is happening this Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 7am-9pm at Mike's Carwash, located on N. Green River Rd. During that time, Mike’s will donate half of the proceeds from all Ultimate and Works washes sold. If you can't make it by that particular location, you can still help out by throwing some cash in donation buckets that will be on-site at all Mike's Carwash locations.

Mike's Carwash CEO, Mike Dahm says,

Everyone in the Mike’s Carwash family is thrilled to once again be teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for this very special fundraiser. We support Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission of providing children facing adversity with strong relationships and positive change. And, of course, we are grateful to our valued customers who have so

graciously supported this fundraiser over the previous 12 years.

So, make sure you get your ride nice and dirty, and let's put the folks at Mike's to work, and let's help another great local nonprofit organization.

