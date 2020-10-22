Big Brothers Big Sisters Host Car Wash Fundraiser This Saturday

Now, this is what I'm talking about - a fundraising event that 'rona can't mess with. A car wash is perfect, right? You can stay in your car the entire time, and the whole point of the event is to clean stuff - so take that 'rona!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana invites you to their 11th annual Get a Wash, Give a Future with Mike's Car Wash (1300 N. Green River Rd.), this Saturday, October 24th from 7am-9pm. During that time, Mike’s will donate half of the proceeds from all Ultimate and Works washes sold. And if that's just not enough of a donation, you can feel free to throw some more money in one of the donation buckets on site.

Get a Wash, Give a Future is bigger than just Evansville too. The car wash giveback will take place at Mike's Car Wash locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio - 28 car wash locations in total. Mike Dahm, President of Mike’s Carwash, says,

Everyone in the Mike’s Carwash family is thrilled to once again be teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for this very special fundraiser. We support Big Brothers Big Sisters mission of providing children facing adversity with strong relationships and positive change. And, of course, we are grateful to our valued customers who have so graciously supported this fundraiser over the previous ten years.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been making a difference in the lives of young people for over 100 years. Their mentoring program empowers children to succeed. Big Brothers Big Sister has proven that caring role models really do make a difference. In fact, according to national research, Little Brothers and Sisters are 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27% less likely to begin using alcohol and 52% less likely to skip school.

Information courtesy of Amanda Redenbaugh from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana