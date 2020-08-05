Hit the Links w/Big Brothers Big Sisters and ‘Golf For Kids Sake’

I, for one, am tired of seeing so many events cancelled this year, especially when it comes to all of the non-profit organizations in the Tri-State. Honestly, I can do without concerts and movie theaters (for the time being), but our favorite charities are taking a big hit thanks to that doggone 'rona.

One kind of fundraising event that seems to have the best chance of NOT getting canceled is a golf scramble. Makes perfect sense - you're outside, and you'll only being near the rest of your foursome, and socially distancing from them should be no problem. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana are hoping one golf scramble imparticular, their own, goes off without a hitch.

The 8th annual Golf for Kids' Sake is scheduled for Monday, September 21st at Cambrige Golf Course. The event starts with lunch, served at 11:30am, followed by a shotgun start at 1pm.

Do you have to have a foursome in order to play? Nope, you can play as an individual or twosome if you want. Do I have to be a golfer in order to help Big Brothers Big Sisters? Nope, there are other ways to show your support besides chasing that little white ball all over the course. A wide variety of sponsors are always welcome, and needed. Learn more about those opportunities here.

Maybe you don't want to play golf and you don't want to sponsor the event, but you DO want to become a big brother or big sister to some deserving kiddo. You are definitely encouraged to visit mentoringkids.org to learn how.