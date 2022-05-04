Friday Night Lights Returns to Owensboro Bringing Family Fun

The Friday Night Lights Auction and Food Truck celebration is happening at St. Alphonsus Parish Hall this Friday. The entire community is invited to attend. We have all of the details, along with a sneak peek at some of the auction items.

Let's hope the rain stays away on Friday night because there's a big party planned. If you like authentic Mexican cuisine, good American grub, delicious desserts, music, and a good auction then you'll love this family-friendly event. Just come hungry and ready to party!

Friday Night Lights at Alphonsus Parish Hall

Rain or shine, get ready for some fun in Owensboro! It's time for the annual St. Alphonsus Parish celebration. Friday Night Lights happens on Friday, May 6th, 2022 from 5 PM until 9 PM in the church parking lot. There will be tables, chairs (or bring your own), and trailers with space for some tailgating. If it rains, they'll move the event inside.

Food Trucks at Friday Night Lights

Get ready for some delicious food on Friday night. The Real Hacienda Food Truck will have authentic Mexican cuisine on site. J's Good Grub will be set up in the parking lot, serving delicious homemade food. Their Ribeye Flatbread Sandwich and Seasoned Fries are my favorite menu items. Come hungry!

2nd Annual Live Auction in the Parking Lot

There are already so many amazing auction items up for grabs. Many were handmade or donated by the community. Come out to the St. Alphonsus Parish parking lot to check out the awesome items and to make a bid. They're adding more daily, but here are some that ready to go.

HANDMADE AFGHANS

GIFTS FOR MOM FOR MOTHER'S DAY

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT ITEMS

HANDMADE SIGNS

HOUSEWARES GALORE

MULTIPLE CERTIFICATES FROM LOCAL BUSINESSES

THE BEEF IS AT FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS!

CUSTOM ARTWORK FOR ANY HOME

MANY INDOOR/OUTDOOR FLOWERS & PLANTS

GREAT GIFTS FOR FATHER'S DAY

PERFECT CERTIFICATE FOR SPRINGTIME YARDWORK

PERFECT FOR THE FAMILY

LEISURE HUT DONATION

What do you think? This is just a small sample of auction items. It's going to be a beautiful day of fellowship on Friday night. You can contact (270) 229-4164 for more information about the event.