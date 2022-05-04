New Website Launched For Yard Sales In Evansville and Surrounding Counties

It's yard sale season, and if you want to hit up as many as you can, or get the word out about yours, there's a new tool that you can use to easily find them in the Evansville area.

We all know people who wake up early on summer weekends to hit up local yard sales. They will spend all day going from yard sale to yard sale. Sometimes they come back with some great finds, while other times they come home empty-handed. However, the thrill of going to these yard sales and never knowing what you might find is worth it for those people.

Yard Sales have gone from hanging a sign at the end of the road announcing dates, times, and locations, to being able to post them on social media for folks to save and hit up over the weekend. While that's a great way to find yard sales happening in your area, you still might not be able to find all of the ones that are happening. Now, there's a new website for folks to find and post yard sales, making it easier for people to locate all yard sales in the Evansville area on a particular day.

Evansville Yard Sales

A new website, Evansville Yard Sales, just launched, to help folks in Evansville and surrounding areas, promote and find yard sales. According to a Facebook post by Mark Murry:

The website allows you to put your address and yard sale dates in a form and have it populated on the map/list. For yard sale hunters, this will give you a quick map/list of all reported yard sales in Evansville.

Mark tells me that the website he created is currently set up for Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Posey counties. So, if you're hosting a yard sale in one of those counties, visit the website, enter the address of your yard sale, the first day of your yard/garage sale, the last day of the sale, as well as the beginning and end time of each sale day. It will then be uploaded to the map/list of yard sales in the area. Oh, and did I mention that this is a free tool for folks in the area to use?

Why didn't someone think of this before?

I asked Mark what sparked this idea and he said:

I'm a board member for a neighborhood association with UNOE. We were discussing yard sales and how we can let everyone know where they all will be in our neighborhood. I expanded on the idea and thought this is really a need for the community as a whole. I hope it takes off. It's tough trying to source multiple places for yard sale information and an all-inclusive map I felt was most helpful (as well as a simple list).

So, give the website a try if you're looking for yard sales this weekend, or plan on hosting one yourself. It's very easy to use and submit your yard sale too! You can check it out by clicking here.

