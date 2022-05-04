Jerry “The King” Lawler Returns To Evansville This Weekend

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry "The King" Lawler will be returning to Evansville this weekend for a special meet and greet.

Since his debut in 1970, there has only been one true king in wrestling, and that is Jerry Lawler. Dubbed, "The King", Lawler "ruled" over Memphis' USWA for years. During that time, the USWA would tour the region in cities that included Louisville, Kentucky, and here in Evansville. During that time, along with several championships won, one of Jerry's biggest claims to fame was his rivalry with comedian, Andy Kaufman. This rivalry gained national attention when both gentlemen had an altercation on “Late Night with David Letterman.”

In 1992 he joined what was then the WWF. He served as a wrestler and became one half of (what I believe to be) the greatest commentary team of all time with Jim Ross. The duo called some of the most iconic matches of all time during the 90s and 2000s. Jerry's contributions to wrestling led to his induction into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1996 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Throughout his career, Lawler has traveled the world and has been to our city of Evansville countless times. During one of his visits to Evansville, I actually had the pleasure of having dinner with "The King", but that's a story for another time. Now, Jerry Lawler is planning on coming back to Evansville for a special meet and greet that you won't want to miss!

Jerry Lawler Evansville Meet and Greet 2022

Jerry "The King" Lawler will be returning to Secret Headquarters on North 1st Avenue in Evansville on Sunday, May 8th at 3 p.m. According to Secret Headquarters:

The King makes a surprise stop at his most favorite comic/game/toy store in the United States. Bring your photos, programs, collectibles to be signed for an incredibly low price, and some great one-on-one time with wrestling's Living Legend.

