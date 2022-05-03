Dangerous Alabama Jail Escapee and Guard Who Allegedly Helped Him Escape Could Be in IN, KY or IL

Dangerous Alabama Jail Escapee and Guard Who Allegedly Helped Him Escape Could Be in IN, KY or IL

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

A nationwide manhunt is now underway for a very dangerous murder suspect/convicted felon who escaped from an Alabama jail on Friday night. With him, a female prison guard who authorities believe aided in his escape.

What we know about Casey Cole White and Vicki White

Casey Cole White, 38, is on the run and believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities believe he could be anywhere in the U.S. With him, 56-year-old, prison guard, Vicki White. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Monday morning after information from fellow inmates revealed that the two of them had a special relationship.

Many who work with Vicki, still find it hard to believe that she helped White escape willingly. She was set to retire from her position as Assistant Director of Corrections, on Friday. She sold her house and was ready to move to the beach.

Alabama jail escapee is extremely dangerous

It is now believed that prison guard, Vicki White, helped the violent convicted felon escape from the Alabama jail.

At the time of escape, he is facing pending murder charges in the alleged assassination of 59-year-old woman Connie Ridgeway. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

According to Fox News, he told authorities if he ever escaped he would kill his ex-girlfriend.

U.S. Marshals Service
Description of extremely dangerous Alabama fugitive

According to Fox News, here are his descriptions,

Casey White is described as standing 6 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing around 260 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including a sleeve on his right arm that includes the Nazi SS logo.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Department of Corrections)
Developing news Alabama fugitive story as reported on Good Morning America.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the local law enforcement or the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

[Fox News]

 

