Speeding Violation E-Mail Scam Hits Evansville

Don't fall for this e-mail scam, especially if you have a tendency to speed while driving.

There are so many scams floating around the Evansville area nowadays, that it is hard to keep up with sometimes. A lot of these scams that we see here can happen on social media, via phone call, text, and e-mail. When it comes to phone scams, The Newburgh Police Department shared one last night that is going around involving Center Point Energy. Here's what the post said:

The Newburgh Police Department would like to remind everyone that one of the latest scams going around is someone calling saying they are from CenterPoint Energy and are asking for personal information. Please remember that businesses do not call and ask for any information regarding payments, bank accounts, or any other personal information. The best way to deal with these scam calls is to hang up.

Then, there's also a variety of different stories attached with scams on social media, text, and e-mail. Most of these scams will want you to click on a link, which will then give scammers access to all of your personal information. That's exactly what happened to me this morning.

Speeding Scam Hits Evansville

Apparently, I was "detected with a speed infringement" recently. Now, anyone who receives an e-mail like this will naturally want to open it because some people tend to have a heavy foot at times. It looks legit to most people, however, there are a few issues here. The biggest issue I see is the reason why I was given a "ticket". It says that it's due to "negligent driving in Greenwich, CT"...I have never even been to Connecticut before, so how did I get caught speeding there? Then there's the e-mail address this was sent from. Wouldn't it be coming from the local police/city department in that area? Yes.

In any event, this is just an example of an e-mail that you could receive. The key here is not to click on the link provided in the e-mail. Again, that's how scammers can gain access to your personal information. Your best bet is to just delete this email and contact the local police/transportation department if you are concerned if you have a traffic violation or not.

When it comes to speeding scams as pictured above, this has been a problem in the past in Evansville. Here's what the Evansville Police Department had to say regarding scams like this:

Tips On How To Not Fall Victim Of Scams

Here are a few tips on how to make sure your money doesn't end up in the hands of scammers. These are very important tips that you will want to share with your loved ones:

Assume any unsolicited phone call is a scam.

Ask for a call-back number. If one is provided, do not call until you check it out first.

Never give out banking/credit card information to a caller. Hang up. Then call your bank or credit card company to ask about the situation.

You can also report fraudulent scam calls to the Attorney General's Office at 800-382-5516.

If you receive a text from an unknown number that seems fishy (and includes a link) do not reply or click on the link provided.

If you receive an e-mail that seems odd from someone you aren't familiar with and asks for money or for you to click a link, don't reply, click the link, or give any money.

