Here’s What You Need to Know About Voting in the Indiana Primary Election 2022

A lot of people don't consider the Primary Election to be very important. But, when there are important races, like Sheriff and Prosecutor, going on it is very important to have your voice be heard.

On the right-hand side of the screen, you'll see a drop-down display with the eligible races that you can vote in.

Where do I vote?

This handy form gives you a list of all of the polling places in your county. Simply go to the one that's most convenient for you.

Indiana’s Photo ID Law:

Before signing the poll list and casting a ballot, you must present a government-issued photo ID to verify your identity.

A valid ID for voting purposes must:

1. Display your photo

2. Display your name, and the name must conform to your voter registration record. Conform does not mean identical.

3. Be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. government. In most cases, an Indiana driver's license, Indiana photo ID card, Military ID, or U.S. Passport is sufficient.

4. A student ID from an Indiana State school may only be used if it meets all of the criteria specified above.

The answer to most of your questions can be found at IndianaVoters.IN.gov

Who should I call? Voter’s Registration Office at (812) 435-5223. For other election questions, you can call the Election Office at (812) 435-5122

Follow Election results as they come in with our media partner Eyewitness News.

GENERAL ELECTION DAY

Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.

