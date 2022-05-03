‘Southern Indiana Classic’ Soccer Tournament Expected to Bring Thousands of Fans and Players to Evansville

Youth soccer is HUGE here in Southern Indiana, not only with local teams but with teams from all around the region as well. Luckily for us, we have the beautiful Goebel Soccer Complex that allows Evansville to host some major tournaments - like the one coming to town this weekend.

Southern Indiana Classic Tournament

Sporting Southern Indiana is hosting the 2022 Southern Indiana Classic soccer tournament from Friday-Sunday at the Goebel Soccer Complex, featuring boys and girls teams in the U9-U19 age range. The tournament begins with the opening ceremonies on Friday, May 6th, from 6pm-8pm, followed by games on Saturday, May 7th from 8am-8pm and Sunday, May 8th from 8am-4pm.

Tournament officials tell us 70 teams - from Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee - are expected to show up. With those players also comes family and friends, in fact, more than 2,000 guests are expected to come to Evansville this weekend. The folks from Visit Evansville estimate this tournament will have close to a $290,000 economic impact on this area. George Day, President & Executive Director of Sporting Southern Indiana, says,

The Classic tournament represents our largest fundraiser for our club. We view this event as not only an opportunity to help our players and families as a fundraiser, but we also see it as an opportunity to showcase the community. Through partnering with Visit Evansville, we’re able to do just that. Like most organizations we are only as strong as the communities we live in, which makes this event important for all of us.

More About Sporting Southern Indiana

Sporting Southern Indiana was founded in 1984 as the Southwest Indiana Soccer Association, commonly referred to as SWISA. They are the only organization in the state of Indiana which serves as an affiliate to Sporting Kansas City, a professional soccer club out of Kansas City, Missouri, and part of Major League Soccer. [sportingsi.com]

