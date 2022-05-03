Sonic Has Discontinued 3 of our Favorite Slushy Flavors & We’re Panicked

Sonic is known for its drive-in style dining and the most delicious slushies on the planet. We recently discovered they've discontinued some of their flavors and we're panicked.

MY LOVE FOR SLUSHIES STARTED IN HIGH SCHOOL

Angel here and I have loved sonic slushies since I was in high school. Happy hour has always been my favorite because you can literally get a slushy for like $.50. It just so happens I love them so much that during Senior Week in high school on the day of graduation practice my best friend, Robin and I decided we should stop at Sonic and get slushies. What you need to know is that the administrative staff told the entire Senior class if they were even one second late to graduation practice and their name had been read they would have to walk the back of the line. I mean who would want that to happen right?! Soooo...we stopped to grab Lemon-Berry Slushies and hurried to practice only to get behind a super slow bus. When we finally get there we were late and as we walk in it was like something out of a movie they had literally called the name of the person right after me. I ran up and begged them to let me sit down to no avail. I took my place in the back and made the best of it and will forever have the hilarious memory to share with others. Now back to business.

This is my partner in crime, Robin, anytime we see one another we laugh about our Sonic trip during Senior Week.

DID YOU KNOW THAT SONIC HAD GOTTEN RID OF 3 SLUSHY FLAVORS?

I say I'm a huge slushy fan but I didn't even know they had discontinued three of their flavors. To be honest I haven't visited a Sonic since the beginning of the pandemic. In my defense, I didn't get out and about a whole lot. Then this past weekend my friend Erinn Williams posted on her Facebook page that Sonic no longer served Watermelon slushies and I nearly died right where I stood.

Two of the three flavors they removed happen to be my go-to's. They kicked watermelon, green apple, and pineapple to the curb. My favorite was to mix together strawberry and watermelon or strawberry and green apple and then add the crushed Jolly Rancher candy.

BRING BACK THE WATERMELON SLUSHY PETITION

Apparently, we aren't the only people in this world passionate about our sonic slushies. A petition has been started to bring back the watermelon slushy in all it's glory.

Here's what several people who signed the petition had to say;

Imagine it’s a hot summer day and you want a slush. Not a regular slush from the gas station. So you go to a sonic near you asking for a watermelon slush. They tell you they don’t have it anymore. So you have to get a flavor you don’t even like. Now your stuck with a random slush and no watermelon, leaving you in tears for the rest of your life. Come one sonic I want the watermelon slush. So please from the bottom of your heart bring it back. -Morgan I live for watermelon slushies! Whenever I went to sonics, I could say what I want in a heartbeat "I want a watermelon slushie with nerds!" With the removal of sonic in my local town for Arby's, it's like Sonics are trying to shut me out! I am fine with sonics gone from my hometown, but I will start a protest to get these back, why did we lose it I don't know why I don't even think God knows why!-Killian I grew up with this beautiful creation, only for it to be taken away too soon. Come back to us Watermelon…please Sonic, we’ve been apart for too long.-Audrey

As you can tell people are hot and bothered by the news and want what they want. Is anyone else craving a watermelon slushy right now just for the fact that you can't have one? UGH Bring them back!

The good news is they did bring back a Watermelon-flavored Red Bull if you're looking for energy. And here in Owensboro, there's a rumor the Big Dipper has watermelon slushies so I'll have to check into this.

Make sure to bring cash they do not accept credit cards!

