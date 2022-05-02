Henderson Shelter Drops Adoption Fees to $25 for Empty the Shelters Event

The Humane Society of Henderson County does a lot of great work helping the homeless animals in our community, now they're a part of a national adoption event that has adoption prices SUPER LOW.

Empty The Shelters

May 2nd through the 15th is Empty the Shelters National Adoption Event. It's a nationwide adoption event with the goal of getting animals out of the shelters and into their forever homes. The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring lowered adoption fees to help make it easier for people to adopt animals.

Here's what the Humane Society of Henderson County says about the special adoption event:

BISSELL Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event starts today, May 2nd and lasts through the 15th. All adoption fees are $25 !!! We have a lot of great dogs waiting to become your best friend! All you need to do is apply at https://www.hshcky.org/adoptio-application and give us a call at 270-826-8966 We are open Monday - Friday 12- 6 and Saturday 9-12

Reduced Adoption Fees

If you're looking to add a furry family member to your home, this is absolutely the time to do it! Adoption fees through the Humane Society of Henderson County are only $25 from now until May 15th! This is incredible! One huge bonus of adopting a pet through a local shelter is that the pet will come to you fully vetted. Meaning for $25 you'll get an animal that has all of their shots, are spayed/neutered and have been evaluated by a vet. Plus most importantly, you'll be rescuing an animal, which is the best part! By rescuing your next furry best friend, you're opening up a space for another homeless animal to have the opportunity to find their forever home too!



Be sure to follow the Humane Society of Henderson County on Facebook so you can see some of their featured adoptable pets, and stay up to date with future adoption events as well as this one!