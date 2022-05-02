The Peach Truck is back and juicier than ever. Their summer tour has announced they'll make stops all over the state. Here's how to pre-order and where to pick up hand-picked fresh peaches.

One of the best things about the summer season is taking a bite into fresh juicy peaches. How about peach cobbler, jam, pie, bread, salsa, lemonade, wine, or ice cream? SO many peach options for fruit lovers like us.

Those sweet juicy peaches are almost within reach. My favorite is peach ice cream, peach cobbler, and a delicious peach jam. There's a farmer's market in Michigan that makes the best peach jam ever. I stock up whenever I'm in town. I also love a great peach cobbler just like my Dad. It's the best dessert with some vanilla ice cream on top. Yum! There's just nothing better than a juicy peach on a hot summer day. Below we're sharing some delicious peach recipes for you to create for your family this summer. But, first. How to get some fresh peaches.

The Peach Truck Summer Tour

The Peach Truck Tour is returning to Kentucky this summer with fresh juicy peaches. They'll offer up 25 lb. Box of Peaches, The Special (Two Boxes of Peaches & Two Bags of Pecans), and 10 oz. Bag of Pecans. The Peach Truck Tour is hitting Kentucky on June 14th and 15th, as well as July 12th and 13th, 2022.

"When people experience fruit from The Peach Truck, they are astounded by the delicious difference between freshly-picked produce compared to the offerings at their grocery store. The truth is, today’s mainstream methods to harvest and distribute food rob us of Mother Nature’s natural flavors and nutrients."

This is what customers have to say about their juicy peaches:

These are the best peaches I have had, in fact, I didn’t even like peaches until I had my first peach from The Peach Truck!! They are fresh, delicious, and so juicy you need to stand over the sink when you bite into one. 100% worth the wait! - Tiffany Hamilton

I love these peaches. They are delicious. Very juicy. My family loves them also. Ordering more boxes this year. - Andrea Bell Thomas

I started with these peaches several years ago and couldn’t believe how good they were. For the first couple of years, I drove over 2 hours to get them but now they are much closer to home. I spend days baking with these yummy, juicy, delicious peaches. - Juanita Gingerich Friesen

Yes! Ordered one box for the June stop and will order another for the July stop. Delicious! - Annie Kemper

Peach Truck Kentucky Stops

- Elizabethtown, KY

- Bardstown, KY

- Louisville, KY

- Clarksville, KY

- Prospect, KY

- Frankfort, KY

- Georgetown, KY

- Lexington, KY

- Richmond, KY

"Our dedicated and passionate growers work continuously toward sustainable, eco-conscious farming techniques that will keep producing the very best fruits today and for years to come. We partner directly with GAP or PRIMUS-certified hometown farms in the USA where the farmland is cared for just as much as the produce."

I tried these last year for the first time and they were amazing!! Very easy to order and pickup was local. Can’t wait to get my box this summer too! - Mary Roberts

Best peaches I've EVER had. Not one in the whole batch (two boxes worth) was bad. I look forward all year to these beautiful fruits. Buy them - you won't be sorry! - Carrie Kruppa

The peaches are flavorful, juicy and the best I’ve ever had. This will be my 3rd year getting peaches and can't wait! Love eating them fresh, using them in loaves of bread, a bourbon peach cobbler, and regular and on ice cream. - Jody Vaughn Rose

How to Pre-order a 25 lb Box of Peaches & Pecans



It's highly recommended to pre-order your peaches and pecans ahead of your stop. Supplies can be limited and you won't want to miss out. It's super easy to do too!

"The quality of our products comes from our passion for the details—you can taste the difference in every bite! Feel confident about every piece of fruit, knowing that if there’s ever an issue with the quality of your order, we’ll make it right."

25 lb. Box of Peaches - $50

The Special (Two Boxes of Peaches & Two Bags of Pecans) - $110

10 oz. Bag of Pecans - $15

These are the best peaches ever. I can’t wait to get them this year. I’ll be buying two boxes instead of just one. - Michele Wierling Brooks

I highly recommend the Peach truck. Their peaches are wonderful! I just purchased the Satsuma oranges and they are just wonderful too! You cannot go wrong with this company. The quality of produce and customer service is next to none. - Kim Miller

I have gotten peaches from The Peach Truck Tour for the past 2 years. I have been very happy with the peaches and will continue to purchase them. The peaches are sweet, juicy and so very good! - Tammy Koch

Home Delivery Methods

If you can't make it to one of the Peach Truck Stops, never fear, other options are here! Have those hand-picked peaches or other gifts delivered directly to your doorstep. It would also make a wonderful Mother's Day or Father's Day gift.

"The Peach Truck partners directly with farmers to bring FRESH and phenomenal foods off the farm and straight to you! Get the most flavorful peaches, pecans, gourmet jams, sauces and more delivered to your home."

"Our produce is hand-picked at the perfect time and packed the same day it ships to you. We treat each phenomenal piece of fruit like a delicate gift from Mother Nature, deserving of the very best care as it makes its way to you."

25 lb. Box of Peaches - $50

The Special (Two Boxes of Peaches & Two Bags of Pecans) - $110

10 oz. Bag of Pecans - $15

Just placed an order for the first time! Excited to try the peaches and pecans too! - Amy Fildes Ohlenschlager

Fresh peaches are delivered to your home. So sweet and juicy. Don't have to wonder if they're going to be good or not...THE BEST! - Robin Laughlin

Fresh juicy peaches. Can't wait for summer to come! The staff is always kind and helpful. - Denise Ceh

Peach Mini Upside-Down Cake Recipe

Recently in our weekly What's Cookin'? segment, U.S Bank Home Mortgage's Patty Millay served up a picnic-ready dessert. It's Peach Mini Upside Down Cake. Here's how to make it.

From Patty:

This is the simplest thing in the world to make and you probably have the ingredients in your kitchen right now. This is perfect for a summer breakfast or even as a light dessert. I'm serving it at Concert on the Lawn in a couple of weeks! This is super portable and easy to pack! I hope you'll enjoy them as much as we did!

PEACH MINI UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE

1/3 cup, plus 1 tablespoon (90gr) unsalted butter, softened

6 teaspoons light brown sugar

3 peaches

1 ½ cups (190gr) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

2/3 cup (130gr) sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ cup (120ml) buttermilk

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (177° C). Spray muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Divide 1 tablespoon of butter equally into 12 muffin cups. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon of brown sugar into each muffin cup.

Slice 1-2 peaches into thin slices. Put about 3 slices into the bottom of each muffin pan.

Cut the remaining peaches into small cubes. You should get about 1 cup of cubed peaches. Set aside.

To make the batter, in a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a mixing bowl with a paddle attachment, beat the remaining 1/3 cup of butter and sugar together until creamy. Add egg and vanilla extract and beat for another 2-3 minutes, or until well combined. The mixture should be fluffy and white.

Add half of the flour mixture into the batter, and beat for 1 minute. Stir in the buttermilk and beat for another minute. Add the remaining flour mixture and beat just until combined. Fold in the cubed peaches.

Divide the batter into 12 muffin pan cups. I like to use an ice cream scooper.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Cool the cakes in the pan for 5 minutes. Place the wire rack over the muffin pan and carefully turn the pan upside down to remove the cakes. Cool completely before serving.



This is delicious on its own or you can sprinkle it with powdered sugar or serve it with vanilla ice cream! They will come back for seconds, I promise!

