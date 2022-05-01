Betty White's charming longtime residence in Los Angeles is for sale, and pictures show a surprisingly humble home that the listing essentially says is destined to be torn down.

White died in late December of 2021 at the age of 99, and her home in the prestigious Brentwood Park area of Los Angeles is now listed for $10,575,000. According to online property sites, the 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 3,029-square-foot home breaks down to $3,491 per square foot and a monthly payment of $57,582, but the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls star's former home is not a mansion by any means, judging from the exterior.

It's a relatively modest home, though the property is gated and features beautiful landscaping. In fact, the listing doesn't even include pictures of the interior of White's former residence, and it explicitly states, "There will be no interior access of the home. All showings are of the exterior only."

"This is a unique opportunity to build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting," the listing reads. "The property is being sold for land value."

That's a far cry from White's other property that's currently for sale. The TV icon's oceanfront estate in Carmel, Calif., is currently listed for $7.95 million, and unlike her unassuming L.A. home, the oceanside property is lavish. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,621-square-foot estate offers what a listing terms "panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room," and it's currently under contract.

Marlene Okulick with Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing on White's L.A. property. Scroll through the pictures below to see Betty White's Los Angeles home, and keep scrolling to see inside her oceanfront estate in Carmel.

