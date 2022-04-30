This Sports Bar Only Shows Women’s Sports on Its TVs

Ever want to watch a women’s sport at a bar but couldn’t find a single bit of women's sports programming on its screens? A first-of-its-kind sports bar is remedying that by solely showing women's athletics on its TVs.

The cleverly named The Sports Bra is supposedly the world’s first sports bar to exclusively stream women-led sports. It's located in Portland, Ore. and is open Wednesday through Sunday, if you feel like taking a visit.

“Forty percent of athletes are women,” bar owner and chef Jenny Nguyen told Oregon Live about the venue, adding, “Ninety-six percent of all athletes on TV are men." This also means that roughly only 4 percent of televised sports programming features women.

"When I first set out on this journey to open up, I had no idea the impact it would have on so many so quickly," Nguyen told Fox LA. "And we are just getting started."

"The statistics about girls and women dropping out of sports are staggering," she continued. "Girls who play sports have higher self-esteem and a more positive body image. The Bra will be more than just a place to view women’s sports. It gives people a space to be together and celebrate. It can start with the viewing, and then expand to how that could grow into a larger movement."

The Sports Bra's mission is “to make great food, delicious drinks, and provide a space that supports, empowers, and promotes girls and women in sports and in the community," according to its website.

Nguyen also sources as much food and beverage as possible from local, women-owned companies. She even hired Girls Build, a program that teaches girls woodworking, to build tables for the establishment.