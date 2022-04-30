For centuries, art has been used as a way for individuals to express themselves when words just aren't enough. The beauty of art is there's no wrong way to do it. Each piece is unique to the artist and represents the way they view a particular subject. For those of us fortunate enough to have all of our abilities, putting pencil, pen, or brush to paper or canvas is as simple as picking up one of those tools and letting our imagination flow. That ability is more difficult for those with special needs. While their mind may visualize a particular piece they'd like to create, the may not be able to bring those visions to life as easily as you or I due to a physical impairment. For those individuals, a new art studio coming to western Kentucky this summer will help them do just that.

Henderson, Kentucky Art Studio to Focus on Teaching Art to Special Needs Children

Henderson resident, Taylor Heady has always used art as her go-to when she feels "overwhelmed, sad, happy, needing motivation, etc.," and knows first-hand what it's like to have a child with special needs. Her now 2-year-old son, Levi, was diagnosed with a rare condition called Optic Nerve Hypoplasia when he was six-months-old which leaves him with little to no vision on either side. However, Taylor hasn't let that stop him from doing whatever he wants to do.

My son Levi has shown our family that he CAN do anything he puts his mind to. He is just the same as any other kid and I strive to make sure he feels this way.

Inspired by Levi and her love of art, the former Spencer County Sheriff's Deputy decided she wanted to create a place where kids like Levi could go to express themselves through art. So, she took a leap of faith and leased space inside the building at 319 8th Street in Henderson where she will open The Colorwheel Kids Art Studio later this summer.

Taylor told me through an exchange of messages on Facebook, The Colorwheel will be "for ALL kids including kids with “different-abilities” (a term she picked up from a friend who also has a special needs child). She went on to share her vision for how she plans to operate the studio.

I’m going to do different sessions but 1-2 nights/days a week. I will have sessions that are focused on sensory art projects/hands on approach that allows for kids with special needs to enjoy and work independently! The facility will be wheelchair accessible and have different tools and art supplies that will make it easier for kiddos that are “different-abled” to do their own projects! [I] Just wanted EVERY kid to feel included, my Levi has shown us that whatever restrictions life hits you with, it doesn’t matter! You can still do/be and achieve whatever you want! It’s going to be so impactful for these kiddos and exposing other kids to kids that aren’t necessarily like them![/pullquotes]

Since acquiring the keys to the space, Taylor has been hard at working painting, decorating, and prepping it to fit her vision. While she doesn't have an exact opening date set just yet, her goal is to open the doors to the pubic sometime in early-to-mid June.

To stay up-to-date on her progress and when the studio will open, follow The Colorwheel Kids on Facebook.

