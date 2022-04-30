Keep Insects Away From Your Plants With This Simple Homemade Bug Spray

Bugs are gonna find a way into our homes, it's just a fact of life. That may not be a big deal for some of us, but it can be a very big deal for those who have plants in their home. Protecting indoor plants presents a bit of a challenge, especially if you have kiddos running around. So, how do you keep insects off your plants without A) using harsh and/or dangerous chemicals, and B) spending a bunch of money on the aforementioned chemicals? The answer, apparently, is pretty simple, and cheap.

Homemade Bug Spray

An influencer on Instagram (creative_explained) shared a video showing how to make a concoction that is super-simple and is all-natural and non-toxic, and you will most likely already have the three ingredients in your pantry. This fella, his name is Armen Adamjan by the way, has all types of content about how to grow and maintain plants and vegetables in your home. His stuff is pretty cool - you might want to give him a follow if you're into that kind of stuff.

Here's the Recipe

Armen talks and moves pretty fast, so to save you the trouble and starting and stopping the video a bunch of times, here's how to make his DIY bug spray.

Roughly dice up a red onion

Chop up two cloves of garlic

Grab one tablespoon of cayenne pepper

Add these ingredients to a container and fill it up with water

Put the mixture in the refrigerator for 12 hours

Strain the liquid and add it to a spray bottle

Spray the mixture directly onto the leaves

What's It Gonna Do?

According to Armen, the spray will protect your plants from insects like aphids, slugs, and spider mites, along with other pests that can cause damage. The best part (two best parts, actually) is that the ingredients are cheap and easy to find, and it's totally safe in case a kiddo gets ahold of the bottle and squirts some in their mouth. I said safe, not pleasant - it's gonna suck for them for a bit, but it won't do any real harm.

Does It Work?

I don't know - I'm hoping you will try it out and let the rest of the class know. There are so many influencers out there, sharing advice and hacks for every topic you can imagine. Who knows if they are telling the truth or just trying to get views. What I do know is this guy has 1.3 million followers, so he must be doing something right, right?

