Kentucky is Home to One of the Largest Islands in the Ohio River – SEE PHOTOS

When it comes to islands there is something special that attracts people. Whether they are a tropical island, an island in a lake, or an island in a river, there is a certain allure attached to an island.

You wouldn't think that Kentucky would have many islands if any. Hawaii, yes. Kentucky, not so much. Kentucky actually has quite a few.

How many islands are in Kentucky?

According to anyplaceamerica.com, Kentucky actually has 113 islands. Six are located in Daviess County and Union County. Henderson County has five. Not all are located on the Ohio River.

One of the islands located in Henderson County is Diamond Island. It's one of the largest islands in the entire Ohio River and it's amazing.

How big is Diamond Island?

Diamond Island is an island in the Ohio River ten miles west of Henderson in Henderson County, Kentucky, United States. It has an area of about half a square mile.

Is Diamond Island the biggest island in the Ohio River?

Diamond Island is a river island in the state of Kentucky, on the Ohio River, on the border between Kentucky and Indiana. It is one of the largest islands in the Ohio River, and possibly the largest unbridged island. It lies about an equal distance from the Kentucky and Indiana shores but is part of Kentucky. It is located about ten miles southwest of Evansville, Indiana.

Who owns Diamond Island in the Ohio River?

Owned by John H. Bower Heirs LLC, the heirs of John H. Bower, who with his brother was in the mule, land, and timber business 100 years ago, the sale of this property marks the first time the property has changed hands in a century.

Beautiful sunset photos offshore of Diamond Island

Diamond Island, Kentucky has an interesting path that involves river piracy, serial killers, and a massacre. Read more about the history of Diamond Island, HERE.

DISCLAIMER: Diamond Island is private property. Please do not trespass. Just enjoy it as you boat by the island.

