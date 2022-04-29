Get your kid hooked on fishing at the "Take a Kid Fishing Day" happening this summer at Panther Creek Park. With the challenges of daily life, it will mean a lot to bond with your child and teach them about nature.

Are you a good angler? Do you love to fish? I loved to fish with my Dad when I was growing up. When I was young, he took me ice fishing which was always fun. My Dad worked a lot, so it was nice to have that bonding time. I prefer fishing in a boat because it's peaceful on the water. My husband is an avid fisherman. On any given weekend, he loads the boat and heads to the lake. It's his happy place! How about you?

Take a Kid Fishing Day at Panther Creek Park

"Take A Kid Fishing Day" is a family-fun FREE event at Panther Creek Park on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, from 9 AM until 11 AM. Registration will begin at 8 AM. You can get your child interested in fishing and maybe catch a fish or two! It will be a great bonding moment that they'll remember forever. No fishing license will be required to fish. There will be competitions, door prizes, and fishing is open to all ages. Children have to be accompanied by an adult, and smaller children will need a life jacket. Be sure to bring your pole and bait to fish. There will be a small number of fishing poles to borrow and fishing bait to use. You'll want to bring a cooler with ice in case you catch any fish to take home. That's the best part!

Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Rd in Owensboro, KY 42301

Take a Kid Fishing Day at Panther Creek Park Sponsors

