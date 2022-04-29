The older I get, the more I find myself using the phrase "back in my day" - which only makes me feel even older. Sure, sometimes that phrase is needed to convey how different things were in the past, but that doesn't take away the sting of realizing I have been around for a long time. The use of this phrase has been passed down from one generation to the next. Our parents used it on us when we were kids, and now, we use it on our kids. Someday, whether they like it or not, our kids will be saying "back in my day" to their kids, and we grandparents can just sit back and giggle.

All Aboard the Struggle Bus

Most of the time, when the phrase "back in my day" is used, it's to remind young people of how good they have it- to let them know about the 'struggles' we had when we were their age. We asked listeners to tell us about some of the struggles from back in the day that today's young people will never understand, and the response was epic. We put together a gallery of some of the best (or maybe worst) struggles we had to deal with when we were youngins.

Get our free mobile app

For the record, nobody is suggesting that these are REAL struggles - it's just a fun, silly thing to think about. We (I'm referring to those of us who grew up in the 70s, 80s, and 90s) fully recognize that we had it pretty good as kids. The struggles were certainly much more real for the generations before us. Having said that, I hope you can relate to these.

15 Struggles From 'Back In My Day' That Today's Young People Will Never Understand We are using the word "struggle" very loosely here, in fact, a lot of folks might consider some of these things a positive, not a struggle. What do you think?