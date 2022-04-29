Huge Neighborhood Rummage Sale Happening in Owensboro This Weekend

Yard Salers start your engines, it's time to kick it into gear. The warm weather yard sale season is upon us and one of the best ones is happening this weekend in Owensboro.

THOROUGHBRED ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD SALE

Ok, first things first, no one is selling the whole neighborhood LOL. Thoroughbred Acres on the west side of Owensboro is hosting their Spring Sale and it is gonna be a big one this time. I'm beginning to think just like myself these people are hoarders. I mean who has that much stuff they have to have two sales a year (believe me I'm not judging, just admiring). The sales will start on Friday morning and go through Saturday afternoon.

WHERE IS THOROUGHBRED ACRES?

Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Please be for warned this neighborhood is not for the directionally challenged. Blink for too long and you are lost and having to google map yourself back to familiar surroundings. My suggestion is to get out on Friday night if you plan on going Saturday morning and scope the place out and get comfortable. There are multiple ways in and out of the neighborhood so make sure you know before you go.

The above map highlights the streets from above where you can see how many twists and turns to prepare you.

HERE'S THE LIST OF SALES

Please make note that some of the sales are Saturday only.

