Mt. Vernon Boy Hosting Cornhole Tournament For Type 1 Diabetes

Cornhole...it's America's new favorite pastime. It's also a great reason for the community to come together for an amazing cause.

Ian Carlberg is an 11-year-old boy from Mt. Vernon, Indiana who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes on December 23, 2014. Since his diagnosis, life has changed for Ian and his family, but that hasn't stopped Ian from living his best life. At the same time, Ian's mission is to find a cure for this disease. As someone whose family has a major history of Diabetes, I fully support Ian and his cause.

That's why Ian and his family are going to be hosting a cornhole tournament for the fourth year now, with all proceeds going toward the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). JDRF is an organization for ALL ages, and ALL stages of this disease, not just for childhood Diabetes, that is working to find a cure for Diabetes.

4th Annual Cornhole Tournament For JDRF

The 4th Annual Cornhole Tournament will be held at Froggy's Restaurant & Sports Bar in Wadesville on Saturday, May 14th. Teams of two who wish to play can be a part of this cornhole tournament for a $40 entry fee. Check-ins and warm-ups will begin at 1:00 p.m. and the tournament itself will begin at 2:00. Again, all proceeds will benefit JDRF, and if you are participating, there is a cash prize for the top team. Not only will there be the cornhole tournament itself, but Ian's mother, Glenna, tells me that there will be a lot of fun and entertainment at the event as well.

Froggys will have drink and food specials. There will also be live music from Kenna Elpers from 2 until 4. Also at the event, you can expect a half pot and a silent auction. Items in the silent auction include gift cards from businesses in the Evansville area, Taylor Made golf bag, free passes to Burdette, a one-night stay at Bally’s with dinner at the Tap House, and much more!

Again, all proceeds go to help JDRF find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes on behalf of Ian. You can find out more by visiting the cornhole tournament event page on Facebook.

