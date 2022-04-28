Two Indiana Elderly Cats Sadly Look for New Home After Owner Passes Away [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Sammy and Nubbin.

Meet Sammy and Nubbin! At 14 and 13 years old, respectively, these two arrived in our care after the passing of their owner and have been through thick and thin together. And while they weren’t littermates, they’re the closest you can come to being siblings by blood. In the rescue world, we refer to these two as a “bonded pair.” This means these two have spent their entire lives together and would not thrive if separated. Sure they might not be glued at the hip, but almost all activities are done together–including snuggling with you! With these two, you will discover how great having a pair of senior cats can be. Their adoption fee is $80 each but will include a $30 discount as part of our Happy Cat Program.

Learn more about Sammy and Nubbin, or apply for adoption here, www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt/adoptable-dogs

