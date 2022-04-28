How To Get $25 Concert Tickets To Shows In Indiana, Illinois, & Kentucky

Live Nation is once again offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year.

What better way to kick off the summer than by going to some great concerts here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky for only $25? Well, Live Nation's Concert Week returns on May 4th at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, May 10th, or while supplies last. You've got a whole week to take advantage of cheap concert tickets for shows in a variety of venues as well as all kinds of genres of music. According to the press release:

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today’s biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more.

The biggest names in music are all a part of Concert Week, which means you don't have to worry about breaking the bank to go see some of your favorite artists live in concert this year. Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees.

How To Get $25 Concert Tickets

$25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday, May 10th, or while supplies last. No hidden fees here at all. $25 flat will get you tickets to concerts for artists performing all over the nation, including Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, including:

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Machine Gun Kelly, Rod Stewart, OneRepublic, New Kids on The Block, The Chicks, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Josh Groban, Pitbull, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, and many more.

Specific shows have not been announced at this time, but if you want to find the shows in your area that will be offering $25 tickets, make sure to visit livenation.com/concertweek on May 4th to find out and take advantage of this great deal!

Meet the 16 Other Towns Named Evansville in the World Towns named, Evansville are scattered all across North America from the north to the south to th east to the west and everywhere in between.