Heroic Missouri Dad Saved 9 Kids from House Fire While He Burned

The world uses the word "hero" to describe characters on movie screens. The word is really meant for people like a Missouri dad who saved 9 kids from a house fire recently while he was on fire himself.

I first saw this story shared by Yahoo News. Fox 4 News out of Kansas City added more details of a dad who rescued 9 children from a house fire in Independence, Missouri. His name is Curtis Jewett and he absolutely is a hero.

All of the kids survived although one remains in critical condition. According to their report, Curtis was on a respirator for two days, but is now breathing on his own.

Now, the families are left to rebuild, but that's a small price to pay compared to the lives of the children who would not still be here if not for the efforts of one selfless dad.

Curtis Jewett - HERO

