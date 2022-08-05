Hero St. Louis Mailman Saved 5-Year Old Boy & Dog from Flooding

Not all heroes wear capes. Some carry mail bags and deliver letters. That is true for one St. Louis mailman who was on his route and saw a 5-year-old boy and his dog in distress from flooding. He sprang into action and saved them both.

The man's name is Darren Hale. He's a postal carrier in University City. Yahoo News reported that it was during the historic flooding last week that Darren became aware that a 5-year-old was caught up in flood waters. It was the home of Cherry Jackson where her 11-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son and also their dog were.

Fox 2 St. Louis shared the rest of the story that saw Darren Hale enter a flooded home to rescue a 5-year-old boy while the mother helped her 11-year-old daughter. Then, he went back in the house and rescued their dog, too.

That's the reason why Darren is now greeted with hugs by the people who live in that neighborhood. While he played down his heroic deed as someone that just wanted to help, he is indeed a true hero.

This was one of the many events that transpired last week when St. Louis was overwhelmed with what has been described as a 1 in 1,000 year flood event. The western suburbs were hit again this Thursday with yet another rainfall that caused a deluge in Rock Hill, Missouri.

