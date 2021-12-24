Watch Garbage Man’s Random Act of Kindness to Missouri Woman

Let's face it. There is a lot of bad news these days. This isn't one of those things. It's a remembrance of the time when a Missouri garbage man showed a random act of kindness to an elderly woman and the whole episode was captured by a neighbor's doorbell security camera.

I found the backstory of this video on Yahoo. It says the sanitation worker's name is Billy Shelby. He saw an elderly lady with a cane having trouble retrieving her garbage can. Without knowing that anyone was watching, he came to her rescue. This happened in Independence, Missouri a couple years ago.

The Yahoo story included this quote from the lady's family:

My mom fell while trying to bring the trash can back up her driveway and got hurt. This gentleman from Waste Management was there when it happened,” she wrote. “Ever since, he has brought the can back up the driveway for mom. This was him today helping her; he demonstrates such care for her. It takes a village,” she said, adding that the “small kind gesture” serves as an “enormous relief for us.

This inspired the comments on YouTube of this man's care and concern.

Bill Williams - "Promote this man immediately!!!" With a huge raise!!!

It's good to know that there are still people like this out there!

render axx - "May God bless that guy🙏"

The original video share on Facebook from Colette Kingston has now been seen well over a half million times.

It's the time of year where I felt like instead of passing along yet more bad news, I needed to seek out something positive and this is it.

