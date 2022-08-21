Dad, Mother and Toddler Have Died After Missouri Home Explosion

A sad story in Missouri has become even more tragic. There are now 3 fatalities resulting from a home explosion in Wyatt, Missouri this past week.

As we shared a few days ago, a Wyatt, Missouri home exploded early Monday morning, August 15 at around 7am. At that time, 22-year-old Corey Coleman had been killed while 9 others were injured. The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post today announced that two other family members had now succumbed to their injuries. Myranda Gale Golden, 22 and her 3-year-old have now also passed.

They report that 7 other family members remain in what is believed to be stable condition in area hospitals.

In an earlier update from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, they shared what investigators believe to be the cause of the blast:

Investigators determined the cause of the explosion is from propane gas that filled the residence. The leak is narrowed down to the gas cook stove or a gas water heater. It is unknown at this time what the ignition source was that ignited the gas. This incident is ruled an accident, but the investigation continues. This incident is not drug related or any foul play is suspected.

As the investigation is ongoing, I'll update this story as new details are added.