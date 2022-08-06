Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Get our free mobile app

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars.

When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.

And, of course, lightning from thunderstorms during the summer can be dangerous, as well, as we've all heard. And, tragically, as these homeowners in Grant, Minnesota found out. Grant is a small town in Washington County, northeast of the Twin Cities, about 90 miles away from Rochester.

According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the house, located on Great Oak Trail North was hit by lightning early Wednesday morning. The homeowner called 911 and reported hearing a bolt of lightning hit somewhere close, followed by the strong smell of natural gas, the post noted.

Luckily, everyone in the house was able to get out safely as crews from Mahtomedi Fire Department arrived to try to put out the ensuing blaze. They were assisted by firefighters from 12 other fire agencies as they battled that fire! The Red Cross and Lakeview EMS were also on-scene.

Making things more difficult, the post said, was the fact that due to the house's location, there weren't any fire hydrants nearby, so crews had to rely on fire tankers to bring in water to fight the fire. And crews were still on location at after 11 am Wednesday, over 10 hours after the original 911 call came in at 1 am.

Sadly, the house was determined to be a total loss. And, according to Washington County Property records accessed by BringMeTheNews, the home was worth $1 million ($1.4 million if you include all of the land the house was sitting on). Yikes. That's a lot of money to lose in a fire, started by a lightning strike. Luckily, again, no one was injured in the blaze!

