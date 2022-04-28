We Hope You Will Make the ‘Choice’ to Apopt This Indiana Dog Named SOPHIE

I hope the early 80s reference in the headline isn't too obscure for you. I am, of course, referring to the 1982 movie Sophie's Choice, starring Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline.

This big-eyed beauty is SOPHIE, our Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. SOPHIE is a 5-year-old mixed breed who was rescued from another shelter when they ran out of room - It Takes a Village said "we'll take her!"

SOPHIE weighs in at a healthy 60 lbs and, according to ITV, she is 60 lbs of love. They tell us that SOPHIE is a big ol' sweetheart that loves a good belly rub (who doesn't). SOPHIE is hanging out with a foster family right now, and she is doing great around kids and cats. That's awesome, but let's get her into a forever home.

If you think you might be interested in adopting SOPHIE, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if she's a good fit for your situation.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!