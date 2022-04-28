Your Guide to the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The first Saturday in May means only one thing to Kentuckians – it’s Kentucky Derby time, ya’ll!

Historically dubbed the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is all about the horses, yes, but it’s also become an enormously popular experience that highlights the importance of big hats, bourbon, and betting.

The Kentucky Derby has become so popular, in fact, that Churchill Downs has expanded the experience to a week – rightfully referred to as Derby Week.

During that week, Louisville sees roughly 1.5 MILLION horse-racing fans, celebrities and locals pack into Churchill Downs for the festivities.

Because there’s so much going on during Derby Week, there’s a ton of information to unpack, especially if you’re planning to see the races in person. And even more so if it’s your first time going.

Get our free mobile app

147th Kentucky Derby Getty Images loading...

When and Where is the 2022 KY Derby?

First off, this year’s Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 7. There are a ton of races that happen before the Kentucky Derby race, with the first one kicking off at 10:30 a.m. The Derby will start at approximately 6:57 p.m. EST.

147th Kentucky Derby Getty Images loading...

How Can I Watch the KY Derby Remotely?

If you want to avoid the crowds and chaos that come with a trip to Churchill Downs, you can catch the Kentucky Derby on NBC, with Derby Day coverage starting at noon. You can also stream the derby live through the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports App.

Ellis Park in Henderson, KY, will also be simulcasting the races and will be open for betting.



140th Kentucky Derby Getty Images loading...

How Do I Place Bets for the KY Derby and the KY Oaks?

For those planning to see the races in person, you can download the Churchill Downs Racing App to enhance your day at the track! This app lets you view race entries and bet from your phone and get turn-by-turn directions to the track. You can also save your parking location, locate your seats, nearby restrooms and ATMs, and buy, manage and scan mobile tickets!

Whether you’re watching in-person or from home, you can download apps like TwinSpires and TVG to place bets on the Kentucky Derby. The website Bovada is also a great site for placing online wagers.

With so many people crowded into one area, long lines are a given, but you can absolutely place a wager in person at Churchill Downs. Simply go up to one of the betting windows where a teller is waiting or use the onsite kiosks.

145th Kentucky Derby Getty Images loading...

How Can I Buy Tickets to Watch the KY Derby Live?

You can snag tickets to Derby Week through the Kentucky Derby website. Events run all week long, so, no matter which day you’re planning to go, you can find tickets to any of the events right here. Here’s a breakdown of the different events, and ticket prices for each:

Opening Night – Saturday, April 30 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $24 each.

Dawn at the Downs – Sunday and Monday, May 1 and 2 from 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Tickets are $41 each

Champions Day – Tuesday, May 3 at 12:45 p.m.

Tickets are $19 each

Thurby -- Thursday, May 5 at 12:45 p.m.

Tickets are $39 each

Kentucky Oaks – Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $65 each

Kentucky Derby – Saturday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $85 each

147th Kentucky Derby Getty Images loading...

What Should I Wear to the KY Derby?

If you’re not there for the horse races and the high-stakes betting, you’re probably there for the fashion and mint juleps, right? We’ve got all the info you need to put together your best outfit for the 2022 Derby.

According to the official Kentucky Derby website, the Top 6 Fashion Trends for Derby 148 include:

Bright, Bold Colors

“Bring out the yellows and oranges, greens and pinks, purples and reds. You’ll be the star of the Downs or your party!”

Light and Airy Fabrics

“Wearing linen and cotton will keep you cool on a hot May afternoon.”

Large Hats/Fascinators

“Large and bold concepts both with fascinators and brimmed hats are the hottest trend for Derby 2022.”

Bold Colors for Gentlemen

“Solid sport coats in blues, reds, and pinks are always a sharp look on race day. Don’t forget the hat! Fedoras are the go-to hat for gentlemen.”

Hat=Focal Point

“Go with a simple pattern or solid color outfit, so as to not clash with your hat.”

Comfortable Shoes

“Although heels could probably finish off your outfit, wear comfortable shoes because it really is a long day.”

Kentucky Derby Preview Getty Images loading...

What Horses are Racing in the 2022 KY Derby?

And finally, let's get to the horses. You can check out a list of the horses racing in this year’s Kentucky Derby, as well as where they rank in terms of points right here!

No matter where you celebrate this year's event, you're pretty much guaranteed to have a good time at the Kentucky Derby. So whip out your biggest and brightest hat, pour yourself a glass of bourbon, because here's to gettin' lucky in Kentucky. Cheers!

More Quick Links for Derby Week