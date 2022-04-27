Evansville Shelter Teams up with BISSELL Pet Foundation to Empty the Shelters

The Vanderburgh Humane Society works hard to make sure many animals find their forever homes. Now they've teamed up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help empty animal shelters across the U.S.

Empty The Shelters Week

The week of May 2nd through the 8th is Empty the Shelters Week. It's a nationwide adoption event with the goal of getting animals out of the shelters and into their forever homes. The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring lowered adoption fees to help make it easier for people to adopt animals.

Reduced Adoption Fees

Dogs, cats, and bunnies adoption fees through the Vanderburgh Humane Society for the week of May 2nd through the 8th will only be $25! That's $25 for a fully vetted dog, cat, or bunny. You can't even get their annual shots done for just $25 so that's quite the discount!

The Vanderburgh Humane Society

Here's what the Vanderburgh Humane Society had to say about the event on Facebook:

BIG NEWS: May 2nd - May 8th, get ready to Empty the Shelter!!

Adopting an animal from a shelter is a great way to help, but I understand that it isn't always the right time to add a furry family member to your home. If you aren't in a place where adopting an animal is the right fit for you, you can always make a donation to the Vanderburgh Humane Society, here.